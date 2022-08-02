Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 3,288,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 692,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.