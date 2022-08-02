Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

EHC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

