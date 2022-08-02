Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.