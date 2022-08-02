Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.