Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $539.25 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $539.25 million and approximately $89.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

