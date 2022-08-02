EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

NPO stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.