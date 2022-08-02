EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $347.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,079,371 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

