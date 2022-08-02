eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,841.62

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $329,841.62 and $24,436.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,790.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

