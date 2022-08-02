EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EPR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,649. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

