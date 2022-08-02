Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 571,482 shares.The stock last traded at $23.72 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,728,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

