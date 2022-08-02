Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $36.52 or 0.00158662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.73 or 0.07163136 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,136,289 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

