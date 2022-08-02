Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008170 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $188,126.77 and approximately $158.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

