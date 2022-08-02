European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 177.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.