Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. Research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

