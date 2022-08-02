EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,962.00

EventChain (EVC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $41,612.73 and approximately $8,962.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

