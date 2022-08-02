Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells $10,034.70 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $10,034.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,843.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $15,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

