Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Everything Blockchain Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 5,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053. Everything Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

