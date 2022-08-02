Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Everything Blockchain Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OBTX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 5,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053. Everything Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.
Everything Blockchain Company Profile
