EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVO Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 12,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVO Payments Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

