EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVO Payments Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 12,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of EVO Payments
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.