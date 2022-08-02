EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 30,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

