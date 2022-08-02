Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 169,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,535. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

