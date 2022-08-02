Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $127,900.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 1,036,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.