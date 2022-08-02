FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,062,300.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDS traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

