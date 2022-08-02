Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$860.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FFH traded down C$27.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$662.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$676.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$658.03. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The company has a market cap of C$17.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

