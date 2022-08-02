Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $704,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. 26,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

