Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.31% of Fate Therapeutics worth $46,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

