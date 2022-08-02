Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Fathom has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

