Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $139,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,430.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

