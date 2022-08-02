Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.
Ferrari Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.16. 15,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,279. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
