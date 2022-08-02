Filecash Trading Down 7.6% This Week (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $154,351.48 and approximately $54,268.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00632144 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00034256 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Buying and Selling Filecash
