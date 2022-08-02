Financial Contrast: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OppFi and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 3 0 2.75 MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 122.66%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than OppFi.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OppFi and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 1.00 $25.55 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.40 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09% MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57%

Summary

MoneyLion beats OppFi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

