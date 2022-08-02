First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 19th

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

