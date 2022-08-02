First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.57. 125,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 144,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 234,572 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,647,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,889,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

