FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.46% of FirstService worth $93,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FirstService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

