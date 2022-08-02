FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

