FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 1,004,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

