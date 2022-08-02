Folketrygdfondet Sells 639,398 Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Folketrygdfondet cut its position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,398 shares during the quarter. Flex LNG makes up about 0.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $258,754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flex LNG by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

