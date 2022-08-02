Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on F. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

