Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 1,556,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,674,636. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.