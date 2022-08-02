Forterra’s (FORT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FORT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 295 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £649.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.20. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

