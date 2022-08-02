Forterra’s (FORT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on FORT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Forterra Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 295 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £649.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.20. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.04).
Forterra Cuts Dividend
About Forterra
Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.