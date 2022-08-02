Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,984,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 5,731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 784.8 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.