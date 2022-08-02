Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,984,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 5,731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 784.8 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

