Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.