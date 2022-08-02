Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.83.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

