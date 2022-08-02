Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 19,289 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,531. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

