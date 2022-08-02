Fountainhead AM LLC Has $472,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,586,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $249.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,355. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $251.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

