Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 5,019 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises 2.1% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $807,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 290,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,735. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

