Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

