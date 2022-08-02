Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.