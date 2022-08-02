Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $6.92 on Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00030280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $112.10 million and $14.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

