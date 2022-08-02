Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 224,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,442,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

