Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.58) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

